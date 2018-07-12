A $10 Million Dollar Tiger Woods / Phil Mickelson Golf Showdown?! Check Out The Odds And Some Prop Bets

So word is Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are seriously considering that $10 million winner-take-all round of golf. Personally, I love the idea and think it’s great for the sport!

Of course, the bookies are going to take all kinds of wagers.

Here are some of the things you can bet on at SportsBettingDime.com:

You can bet on the match itself, of course. The odds of it actually happening are 1 to 2, which is about 67%. If it does, Tiger is the favorite to win, at 2 to 3 odds. Phil’s odds are 3 to 2.

As for where it’s happening, they’re giving Nevada the best odds, 5 to 3. It’s followed by California, Hawaii, and New York.

They’re giving 12 to 1 odds that it happens this August. September, October, and November follow, in that order.

The chance that either Phil or Tiger gets penalized is 25 to 1 . . . and the chance either of them hits a hole-in-one is an astronomical 399 to 1.