Are These The 10 Most Popular Snacks On 4/20?

Since today is the unofficial marijuana holiday…stoners everywhere are gonna want to eat. And a food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular snacks people order today.
Here they are:
1. Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream
2. Sour Patch Kids
3. Swedish Fish
4. Cheez-Its
5. Haribo Gummy Bears
6. Nerds Rope. Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick
7. Flammin’ Hot Cheetos
8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream
10. Kit Kats