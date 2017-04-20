Are These The 10 Most Popular Snacks On 4/20?

Since today is the unofficial marijuana holiday…stoners everywhere are gonna want to eat. And a food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular snacks people order today.

Here they are:

1. Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream

2. Sour Patch Kids

3. Swedish Fish

4. Cheez-Its

5. Haribo Gummy Bears

6. Nerds Rope. Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick

7. Flammin’ Hot Cheetos

8. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

9. Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream

10. Kit Kats