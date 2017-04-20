Are These The 10 Most Popular Snacks On 4/20?

By Brock Mathews
|
Apr 20, 1:13 PM

Since today is the unofficial marijuana holiday…stoners everywhere are gonna want to eat.  And a food delivery service analyzed their orders from last 4/20 to figure out the most popular snacks people order today.

Here they are:

1.  Ben & Jerry’s Half Baked ice cream

2.  Sour Patch Kids

3.  Swedish Fish

4.  Cheez-Its

5.  Haribo Gummy Bears

6.  Nerds Rope.  Yes, that’s a bunch of Nerds candy made into a long stick

7.  Flammin’ Hot Cheetos

8.  Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

9.  Ben & Jerry’s Tonight Dough ice cream

10.  Kit Kats

