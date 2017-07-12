This 13-Year-Old Gets The Final Golden Buzzer On America’s Got Talent
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 12, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

Heidi Klum finally used her golden buzzer on AGT!  13-year-old Angelina Green is headed for the live shows 🙂

