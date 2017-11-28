Are These The 20 Best Albums Of 2017? According To Rolling Stone.. They Are

Considering there’s still a month left in the year.. I’m thinking perhaps Rolling Stone jumped the gun a bit.

I mean I dunno how many albums they were able to listen to that’s still expected to be released in the calendar year.. for example Luke Bryan and N.E.R.D. both have albums due in December…and then of course there’s supposedly a new Eminem album that could be released any day now (no official release date).

Anyways, here’s their top 20 albums of the year:

1. “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

2. “Melodrama”, Lorde

3. “Songs of Experience”, U2

4. “Rainbow”, Kesha

5. “American Dream”, LCD Soundsystem

6. “American Teen”, Khalid

7. “Reputation”, Taylor Swift

8. “Villains”, Queens of the Stone Age

9. “Culture”, Migos

10. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith

11. “Sleep Well Beast”, The National

12. “4:44”, Jay-Z

13. “Dark Matter”, Randy Newman

14. “Out in the Storm”, Waxahatchee

15. “Lotta Sea Lice”, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile

16. “All American Made”, Margo Price

17. “Harry Styles”, Harry Styles

18. “Masseduction”, St. Vincent

19. “Pure Comedy”, Father John Misty

20. “Ctrl”, SZA