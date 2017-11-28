Are These The 20 Best Albums Of 2017? According To Rolling Stone.. They Are

Considering there’s still a month left in the year.. I’m thinking perhaps Rolling Stone jumped the gun a bit.
I mean I dunno how many albums they were able to listen to that’s still expected to be released in the calendar year.. for example Luke Bryan and N.E.R.D. both have albums due in December…and then of course there’s supposedly a new Eminem album that could be released any day now (no official release date).
Anyways, here’s their top 20 albums of the year:
1. “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar
2. “Melodrama”, Lorde
3. “Songs of Experience”, U2
4. “Rainbow”, Kesha
5. “American Dream”, LCD Soundsystem
6. “American Teen”, Khalid
7. “Reputation”, Taylor Swift
8. “Villains”, Queens of the Stone Age
9. “Culture”, Migos
10. “The Thrill of It All”, Sam Smith
11. “Sleep Well Beast”, The National
12. “4:44”, Jay-Z
13. “Dark Matter”, Randy Newman
14. “Out in the Storm”, Waxahatchee
15. “Lotta Sea Lice”, Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile
16. “All American Made”, Margo Price
17. “Harry Styles”, Harry Styles
18. “Masseduction”, St. Vincent
19. “Pure Comedy”, Father John Misty
20. “Ctrl”, SZA