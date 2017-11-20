American Music Awards: Check Out A Full List Of Winners

Bruno Mars was the big winner, taking home 7 trophies including the big one “Artist of the Year”.. here’s a rundown of last night’s action ICYMI:
All Genres:
Artist of the Year: Bruno Mars
New Artist of the Year: Niall Horan
Collaboration of the Year: “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber
Video of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Tour of the Year: Coldplay
Pop / Rock:
Favorite Female Artist: Lady Gaga
Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Imagine Dragons
Favorite Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Soul / R & B:
Favorite Female Artist: Beyoncé
Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Rap / Hip-Hop:
Favorite Artist: Drake
Favorite Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar
Country:
Favorite Female Artist: Carrie Underwood
Favorite Male Artist: Keith Urban
Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Little Big Town
Favorite Album: “Ripcord”, Keith Urban
Favorite Song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban
Other Categories:
Favorite Artist – (Adult/Contemporary): Shawn Mendes
Favorite Artist – (Alternative Rock): Linkin Park
Favorite Artist – (Contemporary Inspirational): Lauren Daigle
Favorite Artist – (Latin Music): Shakira
Favorite Artist – (Electronic Dance Music): The Chainsmokers
Top Soundtrack: “Moana”