American Music Awards: Check Out A Full List Of Winners
By Brock Mathews
Nov 20, 2017 @ 6:44 PM

Bruno Mars was the big winner, taking home 7 trophies including the big one “Artist of the Year”.. here’s a rundown of last night’s action ICYMI:

All Genres:

Artist of the Year:  Bruno Mars

New Artist of the Year:  Niall Horan

Collaboration of the Year:  “Despacito”Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber

Video of the Year:  “That’s What I Like”Bruno Mars

Tour of the Year:  Coldplay

 

Pop / Rock:

Favorite Female Artist:  Lady Gaga

Favorite Male Artist:  Bruno Mars

Favorite Band, Duo or Group:  Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album:  “24K Magic”Bruno Mars

 

Soul / R & B:

Favorite Female Artist:  Beyoncé

Favorite Male Artist:  Bruno Mars

Favorite Album:  “24K Magic”Bruno Mars

 

Rap / Hip-Hop:

Favorite Artist:  Drake

Favorite Album:  “Damn”Kendrick Lamar

 

Country:

Favorite Female Artist:  Carrie Underwood

Favorite Male Artist:  Keith Urban

Favorite Band, Duo or Group:  Little Big Town

Favorite Album:  “Ripcord”Keith Urban

Favorite Song:  “Blue Ain’t Your Color”Keith Urban

 

Other Categories:

Favorite Artist – (Adult/Contemporary):  Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – (Alternative Rock):  Linkin Park

Favorite Artist – (Contemporary Inspirational):  Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – (Latin Music):  Shakira

Favorite Artist – (Electronic Dance Music):  The Chainsmokers

Top Soundtrack:  “Moana”

