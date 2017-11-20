American Music Awards: Check Out A Full List Of Winners

Bruno Mars was the big winner, taking home 7 trophies including the big one “Artist of the Year”.. here’s a rundown of last night’s action ICYMI:

All Genres:

Artist of the Year: Bruno Mars

New Artist of the Year: Niall Horan

Collaboration of the Year: “Despacito”, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Justin Bieber

Video of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Tour of the Year: Coldplay

Pop / Rock:

Favorite Female Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Imagine Dragons

Favorite Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Soul / R & B:

Favorite Female Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite Male Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Rap / Hip-Hop:

Favorite Artist: Drake

Favorite Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

Country:

Favorite Female Artist: Carrie Underwood

Favorite Male Artist: Keith Urban

Favorite Band, Duo or Group: Little Big Town

Favorite Album: “Ripcord”, Keith Urban

Favorite Song: “Blue Ain’t Your Color”, Keith Urban

Other Categories:

Favorite Artist – (Adult/Contemporary): Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – (Alternative Rock): Linkin Park

Favorite Artist – (Contemporary Inspirational): Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – (Latin Music): Shakira

Favorite Artist – (Electronic Dance Music): The Chainsmokers

Top Soundtrack: “Moana”