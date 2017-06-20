2017 Bluefield Blue Jays Baseball

The boys of Summer are back! The Bluefield Blue Jays are competing for the Appalachian League Championship! Tune in all season long as Matt Popelka brings you every game of the 2017 season! 2017 Blue Jays baseball is brought to you by the Southern West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau and Citizens Building Supply. It’ s Professional Baseball with the Bluefield Blue Jays all Summer Long with Alpha Media…Live and Local Radio!

