The Billboard Music Awards Gave A Nomination To The “Cash Me Outside” Girl From Dr. Phil

C’mon.. for real?! Apparently so. Snagging a single nomination is Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli.. aka the “Cash Me Outside” girl from Dr. Phil. She’s up for Top Female Rap Artist. (???)

To be fair, here’s some of her work for you to form your own opinion:

Anyways, the nominees for this year’s “Billboard Music Awards” were announced yesterday, and Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar led the way with 15 each.

They’re all up for Top Artist, along with Drake and Taylor Swift…who has 5 nominations herself. Drake has 9.

Post Malone is up for 12, Imagine Dragons has 10 nods, and Justin Bieber and Cardi B both have 8.

The show will air live on NBC on Sunday, May 20th, with Kelly Clarkson handling hosting duties.