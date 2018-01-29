2018 Grammy Winners – Full List

Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar were the big winners at last night’s Grammys, which seemed to include political statements on everything from racial injustice to Time’s Up to immigration.

But as for the awards, here’s a list of this year’s Grammy winners in all the major categories:

Album of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Record of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best New Artist: Alessia Cara

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Divide”, Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”, Various Artists

Best Rock Song: “Run”, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: “A Deeper Understanding”, The War on Drugs

Best Rock Performance: “You Want It Darker”, Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse”, Mastodon

Best Alternative Music Album: “Sleep Well Beast”, The National

Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best R&B Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars

Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone”, Childish Gambino

Best Rap Song: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Performance: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Loyalty”, Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna

Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy”, The Weeknd

Best Country Song: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Better Man”, Little Big Town

Here are a few other random winners:

Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado”, Shakira

Best Dance Recording: “Tonite”, LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance / Electronica Album: “3-D The Catalogue”, Kraftwerk

Best Traditional Blues Album: “Blue & Lonesome”, The Rolling Stones

Best Folk Album: “Mental Illness”, Aimee Mann

Best Americana Album: “The Nashville Sound”, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope”, Reba McEntire

Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Chain Breaker”, Zach Williams

Best Children’s Album: “Feel What U Feel”, Lisa Loeb

Best Spoken Word Album: “The Princess Diarist”, Carrie Fisher

Best Comedy Album: “The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas”, Dave Chappelle

Best Score: “La La Land”

Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” (for “Moana”)

Best Music Video: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar

If you’re really hardcore, you can check out the winners in all 84 categories HERE.