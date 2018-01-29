2018 Grammy Winners – Full List

Bruno Mars & Kendrick Lamar were the big winners at last night’s Grammys, which seemed to include political statements on everything from racial injustice to Time’s Up to immigration.
But as for the awards, here’s a list of this year’s Grammy winners in all the major categories:
Album of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Record of the Year: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Song of the Year: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best New Artist: Alessia Cara
Best Pop Vocal Album: “Divide”, Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Shape of You”, Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Feel It Still”, Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Tony Bennett Celebrates 90”, Various Artists
Best Rock Song: “Run”, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: “A Deeper Understanding”, The War on Drugs
Best Rock Performance: “You Want It Darker”, Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance: “Sultan’s Curse”, Mastodon
Best Alternative Music Album: “Sleep Well Beast”, The National
Best R&B Song: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best R&B Album: “24K Magic”, Bruno Mars
Best R&B Performance: “That’s What I Like”, Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “Redbone”, Childish Gambino
Best Rap Song: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Album: “Damn”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Performance: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration: “Loyalty”, Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Starboy”, The Weeknd
Best Country Song: “Broken Halos”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album: “From a Room: Volume 1”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance: “Either Way”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Better Man”, Little Big Town
Here are a few other random winners:
Best Latin Pop Album: “El Dorado”, Shakira
Best Dance Recording: “Tonite”, LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance / Electronica Album: “3-D The Catalogue”, Kraftwerk
Best Traditional Blues Album: “Blue & Lonesome”, The Rolling Stones
Best Folk Album: “Mental Illness”, Aimee Mann
Best Americana Album: “The Nashville Sound”, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Best Roots Gospel Album: “Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope”, Reba McEntire
Best Contemporary Christian Album: “Chain Breaker”, Zach Williams
Best Children’s Album: “Feel What U Feel”, Lisa Loeb
Best Spoken Word Album: “The Princess Diarist”, Carrie Fisher
Best Comedy Album: “The Age of Spin and Deep in the Heart of Texas”, Dave Chappelle
Best Score: “La La Land”
Best Song Written for Visual Media: “How Far I’ll Go” (for “Moana”)
Best Music Video: “Humble”, Kendrick Lamar
If you’re really hardcore, you can check out the winners in all 84 categories HERE.