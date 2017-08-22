5 Random Facts That May Or May Not Blow Your Mind
By Brock Mathews
|
Aug 22, 2017 @ 6:08 PM

Here are some random facts for ya to ponder on:

1.  The oldest photograph of a president is a picture of John Quincy Adams from 1843.  Here it is:

2.  Kate Upton’s great grandfather invented the washing machine.

3.  20% of the land on the planet belongs to countries whose names start with “A” . . . but 24% of the population is in countries whose names start with “I.”  And just to add to the confusion, more countries start with “S” than any other letter.

4.  M&M’s had a chance to be the candy featured in “E.T.”, but they turned it down.  Reese’s Pieces jumped at the chance . . . and saw a 65% jump in profits.

5.  If a Major League Baseball player catches a ball with their hat, the batter automatically gets a triple and anyone else already on base gets to score.

Comments