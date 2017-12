So the above video of a little boy getting tickets from his parents to a Giants game made its rounds online back in September.. it’s an awesome video, by the way!

And now the 8-year-old from New Jersey is using all the attention he got from the video by holding a toy drive last week, asking people to donate Christmas gifts for kids who were affected by the hurricane in Puerto Rico.

And get this.. he’s already collected over 1,000 toys!

Great job, young man!