Watch This Woman Belly-Flop Off An 83-Foot Cliff!
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 10, 2017 @ 2:12 PM

A woman attempted an 83-foot cliff dive at Colorado’s Paradise Cove…but panicked in mid-flight and ended up belly-flopping into the water.  She was airlifted to a hospital where they said she had a bloody nose and was highly disoriented, but they’re expecting a full recovery.  Thank God she’s gonna be okay.  🙂

Check it out:

Related Content

Someone Threw A Bottle At Justin Bieber On Stage B...
WATCH: Official Trailor For Justin Timberlake and ...
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Have Broken Up
Does Adele Have A Secret Twitter Account For Drunk...
Rihanna’s New Man Is A Saudi Billionaire
WATCH: Big Show vs Braun Strowman – A Match ...
Comments