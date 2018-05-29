Actually No, Nicki Minaj And Eminem Aren’t Dating
By Brock Mathews
|
May 29, 2018 @ 1:40 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

So as it turns out, Nicki Minaj and Eminem aren’t dating.. as you may recall, Nicki “jokingly” started a rumor that she and Eminem were dating.

Well then, Eminem kept it going during a show over the weekend.

Then Nicki Tweeted, quote, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.  The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me.  Love him so much.”

So I guess that means they aren’t dating after all.. or are they seriously just trying to mess with us?!  Haha.

