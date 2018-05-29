Actually No, Nicki Minaj And Eminem Aren’t Dating

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

So as it turns out, Nicki Minaj and Eminem aren’t dating.. as you may recall, Nicki “jokingly” started a rumor that she and Eminem were dating.

Well then, Eminem kept it going during a show over the weekend.

Yo @NICKIMINAJ! @Eminem wants you to text him back to talk about this…..📱 Eminem hinted at Nicki Minaj rumors at #BostonCalling! pic.twitter.com/BANk0H9zWn — 103.3 AMP Radio (@1033ampradio) May 28, 2018

Then Nicki Tweeted, quote, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me. Love him so much.”

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. The fact that he’s silly & a goof just like me😩. Love him so much. Em we need you on the #Queen album. That’s where our 1st date will be; at the studio while I gaze into ur beautiful eyes as u write ur verse. 😭🤣😩😭😭 https://t.co/iFYi0OlzXQ — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) May 28, 2018

So I guess that means they aren’t dating after all.. or are they seriously just trying to mess with us?! Haha.