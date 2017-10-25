Adele Offered $20 Million For A Year-Long Vegas Residency?!

Reportedly, the head-honchos at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas really wanna sign the incomparable Adele to a 1-year residency that, if she accepts, would put over $20 million dollars in to her bank account! That’s right.. $20,000,000!

Pretty sure that’s enough to make her the highest paid star in Vegas.. for only one show per week! That’s crazzzzzzy $$$

Of course, it hasn’t been that long since there was talk of Adele never touring again, however, as we all know.. money talks 🙂

