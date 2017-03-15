Does Adele Have A Secret Twitter Account For Drunk Tweeting?

Back in 2015, Adele’s access to her Twitter account was revoked by her management because of her foul mouth.. lol

Apparently, they didn’t approve of her drunk tweeting. However, what they don’t know, or at least they didn’t know, is that Adele has a secret Twitter account for when she feels the urge to sound off about whatever is on her mind.. drunk or not 🙂

She didn’t reveal her secret Twitter handle.. we’ll leave that to the hardcore Adele fans to discover and share with the rest of us that might enjoy and find entertainment in Adele’s drunken foul-mouthed Tweets.

