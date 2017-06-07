This America’s Got Talent Audition Is Spectacular!!!

Meet 29 year old Mandy Harvey. Mandy’s story is incredibly inspirational. She had to re-learn music and how to sing through vibrations because when she was younger she lost her hearing at the age of 18.

She actually takes off her shoes to feel the vibrations through the floor. Pretty amazing!

She received a standing ovation from everyone, including Simon Cowell who wasted no time in using his golden buzzer, sending Mandy straight through to the live show.

Last week, it was this 12 year old girl who received Mel B’s golden buzzer:

Thought she was awesome too! 🙂