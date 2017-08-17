Is American Idol In A Crisis Because They Can’t Land Any Judges Aside From Katy Perry?

So ABC made a big splash when they landed Katy Perry as an American Idol judge…but it’s been over three months since then, and there’s still no word on who will be joining her.

TMZ claims the show “seems to be in crisis” because they haven’t finalized any deals, and filming is set to start in six weeks.

There’s been a few rumored judges like Lionel Richie, Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan, and Keith Urban…however, sources say none of them are close to signing on…and naturally, the hang-ups have to do with money!!

Lionel is reportedly asking for $10 million, which is $15 million LESS than Katy Perry, but DOUBLE the amount that Idol wants to pay.