Someone broke into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills house and must have really been impressed because he decided to spend the night!

Rihanna wasn’t home at the time. Police were alerted when the security company got suspicious that her alarm had been tampered with.

When they showed up, they found a 26-year-old guy, and they arrested him for felony stalking. According to TMZ, he resisted arrest, and had to be tased. He’s being held on $150,000 bail.

