WATCH: Another Airplane Passenger Issue?! This Time It’s With American Airlines

Looks like it’s American Airlines’ turn to beat up its passengers.

A woman tried to get on the plane with her two young children in a stroller, but it didn’t fit down the aisle, so a male flight attendant took it away from her.

And somehow, in the process, the guy hit the woman in the face with the stroller and almost hit her baby. Not that the airlines have earned the benefit of the doubt, but we have to assume it was an accident.

The woman started crying, someone on the plane started filming, and a male passenger jumped in and demanded the flight attendant’s name. The flight attendant got in his face and they were about to throw down until the pilot stepped in between and broke it up.

For the record, American Airlines issued an apology and suspended the flight attendant, while they investigate.