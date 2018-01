It’s the 2017 Word of the Year, at least according to a dictionary in Australia…”milkshake duck”… really?!

The definition is, quote, “a person who is initially viewed positively by the media, but is then discovered to have something questionable about them which causes a sharp decline in their popularity.”

Learn something new every day. I had no clue.. lol

Am I the only one that’s not familiar with “Milkshake Duck”?