Would Anyone Seriously Consider Buying A “Slightly Used” Coffin?

Some things I come across online I have to stop myself and give it a second look.. this is one of those things.

Dude in Mississippi is trying to sell a “slightly used” coffin. As you can read below from his Facebook post, he says, “1 owner slightly used been down once for 3 yrs just pulled back up because we decide to go a different route”.

His asking price is $200, but apparently that is negotiable? It just got me thinking, and curious to know, would someone really consider buying a used coffin? Not that I am necessarily judging.. it just seems kinda like a personal thing.. and a bit creepy!