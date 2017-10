Before there was social media or texting, an entire generation grew up using AOL Instant Messenger. It may be the foundation of why we all took to social media and texting so well.

Believe it or not, AOL Instant Messenger has still been around all these years…even though I can’t imagine anyone was still using it. And now that you found out it was still alive…yeah, it’s dead.

AOL just announced that they’re officially killing it off on December 15th.