AP: Ariana Grande’s concert being treated as a terrorist attack.
By Dan McMahon
|
May 22, 2017 @ 8:30 PM

BREAKING: UK police: Manchester Arena blast “being treated as a terrorist incident” until police know otherwise. PER THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

