Ariana Grande Cancels Concert Due To Health Problems?

Ariana Grande had to cancel a show in Vietnam due to, quote, “health problems.”

She wrote the following message to her Vietnamese fans on Instagram:

“My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight. I’m so, so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this, but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding.”

No word on specifically what kind of “health problems” Ariana is dealing with.. but of course, we wish her the best.

Her next scheduled show is this Saturday in Beijing, China.