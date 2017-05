Ariana Grande is home.. in Florida. The paparazzi snapped her and her mother Joan arriving in their hometown of Boca Raton on a private jet that was reportedly lent to them by Taylor Swift.

They were met by Ariana’s boyfriend Mac Miller. Check out pics and video here.

Joan was actually at Monday’s concert, in the front row. TMZ says that when the bomb went off, she gathered up about 10 kids who were sitting nearby and took them to safety backstage.