Four Months After Manchester, Ariana Grande Calls for ‘Love, Unity, Peace, Gun Control’ in Wake of Las Vegas Shooting

Months after her concert in Manchester, England was the site of a deadly attack, Ariana Grande is speaking out about Sunday’s shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas—which has claimed the lives of at least 58 people and injured over 500.

“My heart is breaking for Las Vegas,” the 24-year-old singer said in a tweet posted Monday afternoon. “We need love, unity, peace, gun control & for people to look at this & call this what it is = terrorists.

Grande found herself at the center of tragedy on May 22 of this year, when an improvised explosive device was detonated outside of her concert at the Manchester Arena, killing 23 people and injuring 250.

Sunday’s attack in Las Vegas marks the deadliest mass shooting to occur on American soil in modern history as a gunman opened fire from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the country music festival below. Police SWAT teams identified the attacker as Stephen Craig Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada — after finding him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino, Clark County, Nevada, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

Lombardo said Paddock likely died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

There were 10 rifles found in Paddock’s room and he had been staying at the hotel since Thursday, Lombardo said. Authorities are currently searching his residence.

“We can’t understand what happened,” Paddock’s brother Eric told a crowd of reporters from his home in Orlando, Florida Monday morning, admitting that he was “completely dumbfounded” by the mass violence. “He’s not an avid gun guy at all. The fact that he had those kinds of weapons is just … where the hell did he get [them]?”

