Why Ariana Grande Is the Perfect Partner for Reebok

It looks like Ariana Grande will hang up her heels for a moment as she joins forces with Reebok. The singer is the latest to team up with the athletic brand for a yearlong partnership, which was announced on Wednesday.

With 113 million followers on Instagram alone, megastar Grande is a great bet for Reebok to help increase brand recognition and influence new consumers. She joins the long list of Reebok ambassadors including Gigi Hadid, Future, Aly Raisman, Teyana Taylor, Nina Dobrev, Rae Sremmurd and Machine Gun Kelly.

But what sets Grande apart from fellow Reebok partners is her wide reach to a unique audience, along with her closeknit bond with her fan base called the Arianators. By teaming up with the “Side To Side” singer, Reebok will open doors to a new, young generation of sneaker wearers that may have not been tapped in the past.