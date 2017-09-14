Why Ariana Grande Is the Perfect Partner for Reebok

It looks like Ariana Grande will hang up her heels for a moment as she joins forces with Reebok. The singer is the latest to team up with the athletic brand for a yearlong partnership, which was announced on Wednesday.
With 113 million followers on Instagram alone, megastar Grande is a great bet for Reebok to help increase brand recognition and influence new consumers. She joins the long list of Reebok ambassadors including Gigi Hadid, Future, Aly Raisman, Teyana Taylor, Nina Dobrev, Rae Sremmurd and Machine Gun Kelly.
