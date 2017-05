Ariana Grande will return to Manchester to put on a benefit concert for the victims of last week’s bombing. According to Billboard, it will happen this Sunday, June 4th at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground. In addition to Ariana, the show will also feature Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell, Usher and many more!

The event will air live on BBC TV, BBC Radio and a streaming partner TBA.

Proceeds from the concert will go to the We Love Manchester fund.