Ariana Grande’s Newest Fragrance is Called ‘Moonlight’

Ariana Grande is a pro at getting glam. Her ponytail alone has become iconic, but she’s also known for delivering some unforgettable fragrances.

The 24-year-old star dropped her first-ever perfume in 2015, a non-gender exclusive scent, Frankie, in honor of her older brother. She then created another one with her partnership with the beauty brand, LUXE Brands, titled Sweet Like Candy, which hit stores back in August 2016. On Monday’s Solar Eclipse day, Grande announced the arrival of her third with the company, which she refers to as Moonlight by Ariana Grande.

