Ariana Grande’s Workouts Inspire Her Creativity: ‘I Have a Lot of Ideas on the Treadmill’

To get through her grueling tour schedule, Ariana Grande makes fitness a priority.

The singer, who just wrapped her Dangerous Woman tour, relied on trainer Harley Pasternak to keep her on track during those eight months on the road.

“He is obsessed with the step situation — getting your steps in,” Grande, 24, told Coveteur of the fitness guru’s 12,000-steps-a-day rule. “For the longest time, I was like, ‘How is that more effective than doing a full-fledged workout?’ It really is. I feel better when I’m moving around a lot.”

