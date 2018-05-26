Ariana Grande shuts down fan blaming Mac Miller’s DUI on her.

INDIO, CA - APRIL 20: Ariana Grande performs with Kygo onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 20, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Ariana Grande recently dumped her boyfriend , Mac Miller, and since then he allegedly got a DUI. A fan basically equated the alleged drunk driving due to Miller being distraught over the break up. The fan talked about how Miller recently dedicated an album to Ariana. Well, she responded:

Grande basically said, why should I have to stay in a toxic relationship to appease anyone? Furthermore, she isn’t a baby sitter and he only wrote one song about Grande as opposed to the full album.

