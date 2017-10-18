Ariana Grande’s New Album Cover Is Apparently Inspiring People To Attempt “The Stool Challenge”?
By Brock Mathews
|
Oct 18, 2017 @ 1:15 PM

Ok, so yeah I played along with the Facebook “Ice Water Challenge”.. and maybe a couple other various challenges too, but this is one I will NOT be participating in.

It’s the “Stool Challenge”.. lol

Yeah, apparently Ariana Grande’s new album cover is inspiring people to attempt the “Stool Challenge”.. which apparently is attempting to position yourself on a stool as Ariana did on the cover of her new album.

Here’s the album cover, followed by an example of the “Stool Challenge”:

three years agoooo ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ thank you

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Here’s an example of the “Stool Challenge”:

 

Related Content

WATCH: Ariana Grande & Seth Macfarlane Sing &...
Some Korean Fans Are Upset At Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Is Planning A Star-Studded Benefit S...
Ariana Grande Cancels Concert Due To Health Proble...
WATCH: “Beauty And The Beast” – ...
Ariana Grande Is Back On The Road In Europe…...
Comments