Ariana Grande’s New Album Cover Is Apparently Inspiring People To Attempt “The Stool Challenge”?

Ok, so yeah I played along with the Facebook “Ice Water Challenge”.. and maybe a couple other various challenges too, but this is one I will NOT be participating in.

It’s the “Stool Challenge”.. lol

Yeah, apparently Ariana Grande’s new album cover is inspiring people to attempt the “Stool Challenge”.. which apparently is attempting to position yourself on a stool as Ariana did on the cover of her new album.

Here’s the album cover, followed by an example of the “Stool Challenge”:

three years agoooo ☁️☁️☁️☁️☁️ thank you A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Here’s an example of the “Stool Challenge”: