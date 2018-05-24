WATCH: Ashton Kutcher Shocks Ellen With A $4 Million Dollar Donation By Brock Mathews | May 24, 2018 @ 2:27 PM That’s a pretty hefty donation! $4 MILLION DOLLARS! Wow. Ashton showed up on Ellen’s show yesterday to make the announcement. Ashton KutcherEllen SHARE RELATED CONTENT Here’s What’s Coming To & Leaving Netflix In June 2018 What Are Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Up To?! Mark Wahlberg Is Bringing Back “Captain Kangaroo” Watch This Bald Eagle Capture A Fox And Rabbit At The Same Time! WATCH: Two Lynxes In A Standoff Sound Like Humans Moaning.. Or Something Like That?! Famous People And The Foods They Can’t Stand