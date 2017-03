We all take selfies! But just how many do we actually take? Well we may now have an idea..

According to Samsung, the average person born after 1980 will take 25,000 selfies in their lifetime.

Assuming you started taking selfies in 2010 and based on the average life expectancy of 74 years, that’s 568 selfies a year, or around 1.5 selfies a day…which actually sounds pretty accurate to me for Millennials, but a bit low for Centennials! 🙂