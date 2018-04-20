Swedish Producer & DJ Avicii Found Dead At Age 28
By Brock Mathews
|
Apr 20, 2018 @ 3:47 PM

ABC NEW REPORTS – The Swedish-born producer and DJ known as Avicii has been found dead in Oman.

Publicist Diana Baron said in a statement that the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time,” the statement said.

Avicii had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover. He quit touring in 2016 but continued making music in the studio.

“It’s been a very crazy journey. I started producing when I was 16. I started touring when I was 18. From that point on, I just jumped into 100 percent,” Avicii told Billboard magazine in 2016.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 07: DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Rolling Stone)

DJ’s from around the world tweet about this devastating news:

