For me, it was kinda hard to imagine country singer Joe Nichols covering Sir Mix-A-Lot’s “Baby Got Back”.. but I did enjoy watching it! I’m not sure it’s gonna be a #1 hit single for Joe, as it was for Sir Mix-A-Lot back in 1992.. but still, it’s fun and getting some attention. 🙂

The cut is on the new Joe Nichols album titled “Never Gets Old”, which is available now.

For sake of comparison, here’s the original: