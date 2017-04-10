It’s Beginning To Look Like A Craigslist Easter

By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Apr 10, 6:32 PM

Why spend a lot of money on Easter gifts when you can just get them on the cheap from Craigslist!

We listed off a few items available on Craigslist that you might enjoy, like a Nativity scene lamp, 99 bottles of beer and Scientology books!

