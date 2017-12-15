Best & Worst Drivers In The Country
By Brock Mathews
|
Dec 15, 2017 @ 1:58 PM

A new study ranked all 50 states from the best drivers to the worst using five criteria:  Accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, citations and deaths.

And according to the findings of the study…

The 10 states with the best drivers are:  Rhode Island, Florida, Mississippi, Michigan, Arkansas, Nevada, South Dakota, Illinois, West Virginia and Oklahoma.

And the 10 states with the worst are:  California, Minnesota, Utah, South Carolina, Washington, Nebraska, Maine, Virginia, Idaho and North Dakota.

Happy driving! 🙂

Comments