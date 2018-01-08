Betty White’s Secrets For Living A Long Life: Vodka & Hot Dogs

Betty White will turn 96 in just over a week.. and in a recent interview with Parade magazine, she talks about her “secrets” for living the long life that she has.

Betty says, quote, “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.

“I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time.”

As for eating, she eats things that she loves: specifically Vodka & Hot Dogs…quote, “probably in that order!”

