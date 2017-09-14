Beyoncé Addresses Racism, Violence And Climate Change In Hurricane Benefit Speech

These days the Beyonce only speaks out when she really has something to say, which makes it all the more significant that she recorded a video message for the Hand In Hand hurricane benefit on Tuesday (12 September).

Beyoncé filmed a two-minute video message which aired during the telethon, tackling societal issues like racism and other forms of discrimination, before making a statement about the importance of recognising and tackling climate change.

She said: “During a time where it’s impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country, just when you think it couldn’t possibly get worse… natural disasters take precious life [and] do massive damage and forever change lives, leaving behind contaminated water, flooded hospitals, schools and nursing homes.”

HERE is the full article.