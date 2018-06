NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: Beyonce (L) and Jay-Z perform onstage during TIDAL X: 1020 Amplified by HTC at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Today the ultimate hip-hop power couple released their new album titled “Everything Is Love”, much to the delight of fans.

The family project features nine songs. It comes just days after Jay and Bey kicked off their On the Run II tour. There is also a short video for the second track that the two reportedly shot at the Louvre, in Paris. The album is available only on TIDAL.