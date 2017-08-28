Beyonce Promises To Help As Many Hurricane Harvey Victims As She Can

With the destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, many celebrities and politicians have reached out to send their thoughts and prayers to the lone star state and to send relief in the form of physical help or relief funds to help the victims recover from the devastation. Drake said on Instagram he was donating to local relief groups to help, Kevin Hart donated $50,000 to relief funds and NBA player and Houston native Gerald Green even took matters into his own hands by driving around town helping victims himself. Now, Houston’s most famous native, the one and only Beyonce, is promising to “help as many as we can” as well.

