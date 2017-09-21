Beyoncé’s team denies she’s headlining hurricane relief concert

Beyoncé’s first concert after childbirth might not be coming as soon as some had hoped.

A rep for the singer denied an Us Weekly report from earlier Thursday that claimed Beyoncé and her rapper husband, JAY-Z, would team up for a benefit concert in New York in support of those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

The report had stated the concert would take place on Oct. 17 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for JAY-Z’s streaming service Tidal, meanwhile, said nothing has been announced about it’s annual benefit show.

“TIDAL will be hosting our annual benefit concert with details to soon follow,” the rep said. “We have not announced or confirmed any line up or partner organizations, but stay tuned.”

The star-powered couple welcomed twins in June.

Beyoncé, who hails from Houston, returned to her hometown earlier in September to visit with people displaced from their homes by Hurricane Harvey and distribute meals to over 400 evacuees at the St. John’s Church.

The pop star, who grew up performing at that church, told the people staying there that she loved them.

