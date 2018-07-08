Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Get ENGAGED!?!?
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 8, 2018 @ 4:42 PM

Beliebers everywhere are in shock! After dating for about a month, TMZ is reporting that 2 eyewitnesses saw Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin Saturday night.

They go on to report that while at a resort in the Bahamas, Justin’s security team asked everyone to put their phones away because “something special was about to happen”. Then, Justin reportedly proposed to Haley in front of everyone. TMZ is also reporting at another source with knowledge of the situation also confirmed to TMZ that Justin and Hailey did, in fact, get engaged Saturday night.

Then there is also this photo posted to Jeremy Bieber’s Instagram last night further fueling the flames of the reported engagement.

@justinbieber Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!

A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on

