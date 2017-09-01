Bieber Just Became The First Male To Reach 100 Million Twitter Followers

Not everyone is as annoyed by Justin Bieber as you are. I can say for a fact that there are at least 100 million people out there who love him. Or at least they’re fascinated enough by him to follow him on Twitter.

Yesterday, Justin became only the second person to attract that many Twitter followers…after Katy Perry did it back in June. She currently has 103 million.

According to a website called TwitterCounter.com, former president Barack Obama is third with around 94 million followers. Then comes Taylor Swift with 85 million, Rihanna with 77 million, and Ellen DeGeneres with almost 73 million.

Help me catch up with Biebs on Twitter HERE. 🙂