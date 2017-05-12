Big Al Asks His Mom Questions For Mother’s Day By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | May 12, 2017 @ 1:52 PM Big Al asked his mom something that he’s even shocked about.. Find out what super personal question he asked Mrs. Dora Bell that had them both cracking up! Hear J-Si, Kellie and Jenna’s mom interviews too! Big AlKidd Kraddick Morning ShowMother's Day Related Content Craig Robinson Joins Us In-Studio Jenna Ditched During Date Talking New Music And Beat The Bank! Beat The Bank Meet Jenna A Lesson On Quitting