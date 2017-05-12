Big Al Asks His Mom Questions For Mother’s Day
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
May 12, 2017 @ 1:52 PM

Big Al asked his mom something that he’s even shocked about.. Find out what super personal question he asked Mrs. Dora Bell that had them both cracking up!

Hear J-Si, Kellie and Jenna’s mom interviews too!

