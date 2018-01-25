Big Al Is A Bumble Idiot By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Jan 25, 2018 @ 1:04 PM Big Al was texting with someone from Bumble yesterday and you won’t believe what he asked her. Well, you will because it’s typical Big Al but it’s hard to think that someone would actually think this was a good idea… Big AlKidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content The Girlfriend Who Snoops Cardi B Joins Us In-Studio Part-Time Justin on the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Push-Up Challenge?! How To Make Music On Your iPhone LOUDER! J-Si Interviews Chris Martin From Coldplay!