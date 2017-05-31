Big Al Texts His Hairy Ex-Girlfriend
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
May 31, 2017 @ 6:15 PM

Big Al mentioned his hairy ex-girlfriend last break and it started a controversy… Is it disrespectful to his girlfriend that he’s texting an ex?

Listen to the full segment:

Related Content

Jenna Ditched During Date
Ludacris & Vanessa Hudgens Host The Billboard...
Breakdown Of First Weekend Of Coachella & Mor...
It’s Beginning To Look Like A Craigslist Easter
MetroPCS Music Lounge – Watch LIVE Performan...
I Have A Dream
Comments