Big Al’s Interview With John Travolta & Kelly Preston
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 1:12 PM

John Travolta and Kelly Preston chat about their new movie, Gotti, airplane bathroom etiquette, and he even raps an LL Cool J song!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Love Letters To Kellie My Boyfriend Still Talks To His Ex Viral Video: Ejected From Car & Lands On Roof Viral Video: Man Tackled By Police Embarrassing Dads Common Occupations For Psychopaths
Comments