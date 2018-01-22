Big Al’s Questionable Date By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Jan 22, 2018 @ 12:38 PM Big Al thinks he went on a date yesterday but he’s not sure… Would you consider this a date? And what would you do if you were in his date’s situation? Plus, find out what great lengths this stud went through to find his Claudia. Big AlKidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content Jenna’s Trip To Iceland Our Backstage Interview With Charlie Puth Kellie’s Running Days Aren’t Over?! How To Make Music On Your iPhone LOUDER! The Girlfriend Who Snoops Showbiz Top 5