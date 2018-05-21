ICYMI: Billboard Music Awards Recap

Kelly Clarkson kicked off the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with an emotional speech about the shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

She said they wanted her to do a moment of silence, but she wasn’t interested in that. Quote, “I’m so sick of moments of silence, it’s not working, obviously.

“Why don’t we do a moment of action? Why don’t we do a moment of change? Why don’t we change what’s happening? Because it’s horrible.”

Later in the show, Shawn Mendes and Khalid honored the victims by performing “Youth”, along with a choir of survivors from the Parkland, Florida shooting.

On a lighter note, Janet Jackson accepted the Icon Award, and performed a medley of “Nasty”, “If”, and “Throb” …which had the crowd on their feet!

But Salt-N-Pepa really brought the house down when they closed the show with a medley of their own. They did “Push It”, “Shoop”, and “Let’s Talk About Sex”.

Christina Aguilea and Demi Lovato belted out their new track, “Fall In Line” and Kelly Clarkson reminded everyone just how tremendous her voice is with a performance of “Whole Lotta Woman”.

Some people got awards, too. Big winners included Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, and Chris Stapleton.

